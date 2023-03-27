An updated cost estimate for the Dane County Jail project came in at only $3 million more than an estimate from about ten months ago, putting a fresh, long awaited number in front of the Dane County Board when they take up a funding vote in the weeks ahead.

A design architect for the project estimated the cost of a six-story, 825-bed jail at $179 million, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement on Monday. That puts the county $13 million short of the already $166 million in borrowing approved for the project so far.

"The County Board has deliberated several projects and possible processes to advance the now much maligned and delayed Dane County Jail consolidation project," Parisi said.

"The time has arrived to decide whether this project can proceed and be put out to bid," the county executive said.

If it's completed, the project would close the jail at the City-County Building and the South Side work-release Ferris Center facility. The county's jail facilities would then get consolidated in a new six-story tower and the Public Safety Building.

On April 10, a joint meeting of the board's Personnel and Finance and Public Protection and Judiciary committees will consider a measure that would reallocate an unused $13.5 million in borrowing from other projects to close a funding gap for the jail, said County Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District. Supervisors tabled the reallocation plan earlier this month pending a new estimate for the project.

The $13.5 million needs a two-thirds majority to pass. Should the board approve it, Miles plans to introduce a plan that would spread out the debt servicing over twenty years instead of the current ten.

Miles hopes supervisors who oppose the six-story jail will support lengthening the debt servicing since it's a more fiscally responsible move.

"The bottom line is there's a desire by some to have a smaller facility for a lower cost," Miles said, referring to a five-story plan passed by the board during budget talks in November that got vetoed by Parisi.

"That reality's not going to change," he said. "We need to get this jail project done. So that's why I will be supporting financing the gap from here forward."

A year of votes

Having a finish line in sight for the project comes after a year of talks and failed plans to bring the long-debated funding for the massive infrastructure project to a resolution.

The current design, a six-story facility, first emerged last March. Faced with rising costs, the board took a floor off the building then and signed off on millions more in borrowing to pay for the $166 million jail.

But a mere two months later, Mead & Hunt, the county's architect, estimated that version of the facility to be $10 million over budget.

Design work continued on the facility despite the funding gap. During budget negotiations in November, a legislative effort led by Black supervisors on the board took another floor off the facility and tied it to pledges of criminal justice reform.

Parisi vetoed that plan, saying that it delayed the project and that the smaller facility didn't ensure the closure of the City-County Building jail, a 1950s-style facility long considered inhumane and unsafe.

Other efforts to put jail funding to voters in a referendum, backed by Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, failed twice on the board floor in the last year.

In his statement on Monday, Parisi touched on successful jail programming that could expand if the county had a new facility. Enrollment for one program, a parenting class for inmates, is capped due to lack of space, Parisi said.

"Too many people are now missing out on this type of opportunity due to lack of adequate space," Parisi said.

"The more than 70-year-old cement walls of the City-County Building jail space are the antithesis of the progressivism we strive for," he said.