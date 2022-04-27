New Dane County Board chair wants review of Vilas Zoo management

The newly elected chair of the Dane County Board said he supports an independent review of management at the Vilas Zoo following an investigation by the Wisconsin State Journal that found former and current employees have accused zoo leadership of racism, unequal discipline and neglecting animal welfare.

Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, recommended that supervisors consider a probe of zoo management and the accusations in a memo announcing new Board committee assignments on Tuesday.

Under priorities for the Board's executive committee, which can launch studies of county operations, Miles said supervisors should consider the review, adding that "an analysis of how to improve the Office of Equity and Inclusion's ability to address employees' similar concerns and complaints may be warranted."

Miles also urged the Board's personnel and finance committee to work with employees to maintain "a democratic process that allows their voices to be heard in determining workplace policies."

"The committee needs to ensure that systems designed to protect employees from arbitrary management decisions and discrimination are trusted and functioning," Miles wrote.

Miles did not respond to a request for comment.

The zoo's only Black zookeepers have resigned in recent months, citing racism from zoo management, according to copies of their exit interviews that were obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal. Other documents and interviews purport that zoo management decisions led to the deaths of animals and that the zoo's deputy director referred to an Asian restaurant as "Ching-Chong" food.

The county's Office of Equity and Inclusion determined that a complaint from one of the departing zookeepers, Marley Mann, was unfounded after speaking to zoo management during their investigation. The office found that three other complaints regarding the zoo in the last five years were also unfounded.

Isadore Knox, a retired Dane County civil servant who worked in the Office of Equity and Inclusion, said in an interview that the county had worked in recent years to attract and hire more employees of color at the zoo.

"To lose them both, that I would consider a monumental loss," Knox said. "We worked very hard in trying to strategize how to attract persons of colors as zookeepers in an environment where there really wasn't a lot of them in that profession."

He added that county employees have told him that the Office of Equity and Inclusion has not been effectively investigating complaints.

Miles, who defeated Sup. Analiese Eicher, 3rd District, for Board chair earlier this month, is set to lead the most diverse and liberal group of supervisors on record. Among the top priorities and challenges for the new Board, Miles named implementing the county's climate action plan, monitoring law enforcement's ability to respond to mental health crises, expanding broadband and the replacement of the county's Huber program.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.