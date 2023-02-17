Madison has launched a new initiative to connect residents who face language barriers with city services.

The primary goal of the Bilingual Community Connector Program is to build more trust between residents and city government through community engagement and accessibility to services.

“We’ve been hearing for years that the entire system is not accessible from a language access front,” said Kristy Kumar, the equity and social justice manager for the city’s Department of Civil Rights. “So we need to develop a new pathway where we can actually meet community members where they’re at.”

Enoch Melgarejo and Holly Chen will join the Department of Civil Rights as two of three community connectors who will serve segments of the Madison community. Melgarejo will be the bilingual Spanish community connector, and Chen will be the bilingual Chinese community connector. A Hmong community connector will be joining the team as well, the city said in its announcement.

“I want to create a bridge between the city government and the Latino/Latinx community by elevating their voices,” Melgarejo said of his new position. Melgarejo, who is from Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, has held multiple positions at Madison Area Technical College over the past 10 years.

Chen, who was born in China and moved to Madison at age 8, joined the Department of Civil Rights in 2020 to translate emergency public health information.

“I would like to be a trustworthy resource for my communities, so they know they have someone to reach out to if they ever need help when trying to access a city service,” Chen said.

While most of Madison’s interpretation and translation services for all languages will continue to be provided through contracted service providers, the program’s community connectors will engage with residents who speak Spanish, Hmong and Chinese. The connectors won’t just be translating, but building trusting relationships with community members.

“They are not your traditional interpreter or translator,” Kumar said. “Community members can call somebody that speaks their language and they can express their fears and their hopes and say, ‘Hey can I talk to you about this?’”

Kumar said she hopes the program can expand to serve more populations.

“Meeting the city’s language access needs not only reflects who we want to be, but it makes sense,” Kumar said. “Neighborhoods are stronger and safer when people are connected and they feel that they belong and they can access the information and services that they need.”