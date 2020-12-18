New city fund aims to address food insecurity in Madison

The city also authorized a $50,000 contract with the Northside Planning Council’s FEED to Go program to continue supporting community feeding programs.

While the fund will help, leaders acknowledge it’s not enough to fully support future local economic recovery.

“We understand the limitations of this funding,” Reistad said. “It’s a drop in the bucket for what is needed from a long-term recovery perspective, but it’s a step that we can take at the local level to try to spur action, to show that we are aware of the issues.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also agreed that the fund won’t be enough, making the case for the federal government to provide assistance.

“We at the city don't have enough funding to help everyone who needs help,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That is why it is so, so critically important that Congress do its job and get us the relief funding that we need in this country.

