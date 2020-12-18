New city fund aims to address food insecurity in Madison

As food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Madison, the city is hoping a new stream of funding can increase access to resources amid growing needs.
The Healthy Community Food Systems Fund, approved last month by the City Council, repurposed an existing $268,000 that will support three initiatives related to food access.
Food Policy Director George Reistad said the city needs to be “nimble” and “resilient.”
“The city has not been immune to the financial challenges that have rocked this nation, rocked this world, because of COVID-19,” Reistad said. “We have to be creative in how we address certain issues in our community.”
The three components of the fund include $150,000 for competitive food access grants, which Reistad said will give organizations the ability to address community food systems within their neighborhoods, and $18,000 for regional food systems planning.
Additionally, the fund includes $100,000 for rapid food access and a food entrepreneur support program. These dollars are meant to support organizations, like Cook it Forward, that aim to feed hungry residents, support residents in need and support food systems entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, vendors and caterers within the city.
State Rep.-elect Francesca Hong, who will hold the 76th Assembly District seat, is a leader behind the new nonprofit initiative that works with restaurants to feed those who need it most. Cook It Forward partners with restaurants to aggregate healthy, individually packaged meals that are then distributed to those in need via a central distribution center.
“In order to respond to oftentimes compounding and, right now, overlapping crises exposed and exacerbated by this pandemic, we knew we had to create a comprehensive and inclusive program focused on building equity and strengthening our community,” Hong said.
Hong, also the chef and co-owner at Morris Ramen, said the new $50,000 partnership with the city will allow for even more collaboration with local activists and leaders. The newly created fund is an example of creative collaboration and partnership across local governments, nonprofits and the restaurant industry, which Hong said will be “essential in the future recovery of our city.”
“It is not a not a perfect solution, but it is a creative and collaborative use of the current funds,” Hong said. “It’s going to continue to encourage collaboration between different sectors — the nonprofits, government and for-profit restaurants.”
The city also authorized a $50,000 contract with the Northside Planning Council’s FEED to Go program to continue supporting community feeding programs.
While the fund will help, leaders acknowledge it’s not enough to fully support future local economic recovery.
“We understand the limitations of this funding,” Reistad said. “It’s a drop in the bucket for what is needed from a long-term recovery perspective, but it’s a step that we can take at the local level to try to spur action, to show that we are aware of the issues.”
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also agreed that the fund won’t be enough, making the case for the federal government to provide assistance.
“We at the city don't have enough funding to help everyone who needs help,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That is why it is so, so critically important that Congress do its job and get us the relief funding that we need in this country.
