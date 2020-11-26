New church collaboration aims to bridge congregations with Dane County community and its needs

He hopes by focusing on Dane County, churches can move out of silos and find new ways to connect.

“I place a lot of emphasis and hope in the possibility of ‘place’ as a way to transcend the classic divisions,” he said.

Though he is based in Iowa, for years James’ research has focused on Dane County, the fastest growing county in the state. Here, he has identified 317 churches and surveyed about half of them.

While it is not the aim of Awaken Dane to convert people or bolster church attendance, its leaders hope that when churches better collaborate and work with the community, it will strengthen a core tenet of what churches can be: institutions where people can find belonging.

“I think one of the biggest holes in American society right now is for belonging, and people are creative and looking for ways to belong,” said James. “Now we belong to gyms and political parties in ways we never have, finding identity in ‘who's my tribe?' Churches... in many cases, are some of the most ideologically diverse in class and race. In many cases they are that vision of community which people say they want, but don’t opt into.”

Living up to aspirations