A new facility for a community center serving Madison’s southeast side is moving forward following a recommendation Monday from the city’s Finance Committee.
The Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona community center currently operates out of the first floor of an apartment building at 1917 Lake Point Drive with a youth programming site located across the street at 1910 Lake Point Drive.
At about 5,000-square-feet, the community center, operated by the Vera Court Neighborhood Center, has outgrown the space.
“The space has proven to be inadequate both in terms of size and functionality, so the neighborhood’s long had an interest in a replacement facility,” Community Development Division Director Jim O’Keefe said.
The current facility includes a food pantry and offers community meals, a bilingual early childhood program, youth after-school and summer camp programs, and enrichment programming for adults and seniors.
A new facility would double or triple the size of the current neighborhood center, Vera Court executive director Tom Solyst said, with the exact size to be determined over the next several months.
“I’m confident it will more than meet the needs,” Solyst said, recognizing the strength of the project lies in the residents coming together over a vision for the new center.
Under the resolution approved Monday, Vera Court Neighborhood Center would develop, own and operate a replacement neighborhood center to serve the Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona neighborhoods. Vera Court was selected through a request for qualifications process and was the only applicant.
“It’s been a long time coming, and we’re hoping that with the selection of Vera Court and the completion of this request for qualifications process that the project can regain its footing and move forward,” O’Keefe said.
This effort is the second time the city and the neighborhood center have tried to replace the current facility. In 2015, the city looked at partnering with a developer to build a new community center within an affordable apartment building, what is now the Royal Apartments on West Broadway.
O’Keefe said some opposed the plan because they thought siting a community center within an apartment complex would limit some use. In addition, this part of the development would not have been an eligible use for tax increment financing.
The 2019 budget includes $2 million to fund the construction of the new community center, and calls for design work to be completed in 2019 and construction completed by 2021. O’Keefe said the project will probably cost more than $2 million and that Vera Court will likely have to fundraise.
The city will also be contributing the land, likely in the form of a long-term lease, O’Keefe said.
“We’ll be involved,” O’Keefe said. “We’ll be at their side throughout it.”