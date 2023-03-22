The Madison City Council on Tuesday rezoned property north of Tenney Park to make way for a 331-unit, market-rate apartment complex that faced a failed push in recent weeks to block it with a historic landmark designation.

The project from Vermilion Development of Chicago would erect five buildings in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue, a dramatic reimagining of the property that would demolish the Filene House, the first permanent location of the Credit Union National Association.

The council passed the property’s rezoning with no discussion and a voice vote.

But the project has been discussed at length by city officials and commissions, most recently on March 13 when the Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve the demolition of the Filene House and the site’s conditional use permit, rezoning and certified survey map.

The development’s main building would face Sherman Avenue and have 184 apartments and walk-up units. A different five-story building would have 127 units and face a new street that would run through the property. Three other two-story townhomes would sit on the property for a total of 20 more units.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, some residents complained about a lack of bus service for residents at the apartment complex following a redesign of the city’s bus routes set to take effect later this year.

Under the redesign, a bus route on Sherman Avenue will be eliminated but a bus will pass the development during rush hour. More frequent bus service will be available for residents on nearby Johnson Street, including the future Bus Rapid Transit route on East Washington Avenue.

A coordinated effort by some residents to block the project by designating the Filene House a historic landmark failed in January after Vermilion’s land-use submission beat a council vote on the building’s landmark status.

The council still refused a landmark designation for the Filene House in February, though it can get reconsidered at a later date.

Vermilion is exploring the creation of a commemorative public gathering space at the project related to the Filene House and credit union history.

Previous to the vote on the site’s rezoning, the council increased the number of chickens residents are allowed to keep on their property from four to eight. Some city chicken owners advocated for the allowable chicken number to be capped at 10, but city staff in a memo opposed that because of concern over “complaints and tension between chicken keepers and their neighbors.”