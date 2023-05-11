Dane County’s storm siren system would get a significant update under a new $1.8 million contract that goes before county supervisors this month.

The upgrades will replace the control system for the county’s 141 storm sirens, which is needed to make sure residents have the newest modern technology to alert them to severe weather and other emergencies, said Rick Lange, a response equipment specialist with the county.

Specifically, the radios, electronics and software that control the sirens are getting upgraded, for the first time in about 10 years, Lange said.

Additionally, in the event of a high-level severe thunderstorm warning alert from the National Weather Service, the siren system would automatically activate, which has not been done in the past.

“This is all about safety,” Lange said. “It’s just better for us, better for Dane County.”

The new system will run in tandem with the current one through the summer with a final hand-off planned for the end of summer.

Even with the new system, Lange urged residents to rely on cellphone apps, radio and local media to warn them of severe weather.

The new system will allow repair staff to test individual sirens with a wireless device, too, he said.

“We are doing everything we can so that the citizens of Dane County are protected in the event of bad weather,” said Sup. Maureen McCarville, 22nd District, who sponsored the resolution for the contract.

The new contract got unanimous approval from the board’s Public Protection and Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. It could get a final vote from the board at next week’s meeting.

The county received eight responses to a request-for-proposal for the upgrade before settling on Emergency Communication Systems. The contract would last from June until May 2028.

County Executive Joe Parisi included $3 million for replacing the system in his 2023 budget.

“As our county grows, it’s important we utilize the most current technology available when it comes to keeping our communities safe,” Parisi said last fall when announcing his budget.

Photos: Cleanup continues following F-3 tornado in Boscobel