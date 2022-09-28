Neighbors, preservationists to fight proposal to build next to landmark tavern on Near West Side

Neighbors and historic preservationists are strongly opposing possible construction of a new home next to the landmark, mid-1800s Old Spring Tavern near the UW Arboretum on Madison’s Near West Side.

But the current owner of the landmark and an adjoining vacant lot contends that any new structure will fit the neighborhood and adhere to city rules.

The two-story building, built just before the start of the Civil War and used as a stagecoach stop for travelers to and from western Wisconsin, sits on property at 3706 Nakoma Road. The building, converted from a tavern-hotel to a private residence in 1895, was named a city landmark in 1972 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

The most recent long-term owners, John and Linda Stowe, lived at the property from 1997 to 2022. In April, David Gordon’s company, 3706 Nakoma Road LLC, bought the property for $1.1 million.

Gordon recently won city approval despite adamant opposition to adjust the lot lines so the second, vacant parcel has more space to accommodate a new home. He then listed the lot with the former tavern for sale at $1.4 million and the vacant lot for $495,000, with both lots now under contract for purchase. He said he can’t identify the buyer.

The neighbors and the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation say construction on the vacant lot would impose a structure that would loom over the tavern-hotel and ruin its traditional setting, remove key elements of landscaping, and threaten a perhaps 300-year-old black walnut tree.

“A landmark is not just brick and mortar but the land and all the stories that happened there,” Nakoma resident Tom Kuech said. “We believe in the safekeeping of our collective heritage and believe that the landmark is threatened by the lot line changes and any subsequent construction proposal.”

Gordon disagrees.

“From the initial days of the transaction’s closing, my team and I have engaged closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Madison Landmarks Commission, to ensure adherence with all relevant rehabilitation and development standards,” he said. “My hope is that rationality and cooler heads can and will prevail.”

Stagecoach stop

The property has layers of history, city records and preservationists say.

A historic spring to the east of the property has been a gathering place for people since time immemorial, a Planning Division staff report says. Original Native American inhabitants used the spring and built sacred mounds to the north of the property, it says.

In 1856, Charles Morgan built the structure in the vernacular style using clay that he quarried and fired in a kiln onsite. The building first operated as a tavern and then added accommodations for travelers on the stagecoach route between Madison and Monroe, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said.

At the time, it was about 4 miles outside of Madison located on the road to southwestern Wisconsin, which was a thriving mining area, said Lynn Bjorkman, president of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation. The clay came from the west yard where the walnut tree is located and stagecoaches used to pass, the Trust says.

Four years later, James Gorham bought the hotel and it became known as Gorham’s Hotel until 1895, when he closed the business and transformed the building into a home.

Burial site

To make space for nearby development in the area, later to be called “Nakoma,” burial mounds to the north of the tavern-hotel were excavated and the human remains and grave goods were displayed at the state Capitol until it burned. The Wisconsin Historical Society still recognizes the area as a known human burial site.

The black walnut tree was listed as one of the 100 most significant trees in Wisconsin by Bruce Allison in the book “Every Root an Anchor: Wisconsin’s Famous and Historic Trees.”

“The Old Spring Tavern is one of the few surviving examples of a stagecoach inn in a setting that evokes its original origins,” Bjorkman said. “The appearance of a solitary building set on a road in an open landscape has been maintained, an admirable achievement by a succession of landowners who have been good stewards of the property. This should not be lost due to the short-sighted placement of a large new home which would occupy most of the western half of the historic landscape.”

Status disputed

The local landmark and national historic register nominations speak about the building, but don’t say much about the grounds, Bailey said.

Gordon said his company has undertaken significant renovations of the landmark costing hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure conformance with all modern building codes while respecting its unique and historic architectural features. He said he secured city permission for all external updates and preservation work at the property, as well as building permits for interior work.

In July, the Landmarks Commission voted 3-2 with two members absent to approve Gordon’s request to divide the property into two lots — despite 167 registrants against and submission of a petition in opposition with 170 signatures. The commission maintained the landmark status of both lots, meaning a specific proposal to build on the vacant lot would return to the panel. In August, the Plan Commission approved a certified survey map of the land division.

Bailey said she and the Landmarks Commission determined a development next door doesn’t inherently impact the historic significance of the former tavern-hotel. She said a nearby home is 45 feet from the landmark and that a new house would be no closer than 70 feet. Also, a new garage had been built next to the landmark, she said.

The neighbors and preservationists don’t consider the new lot vacant, but rather an integral part of a city, state and national landmark, resident Kristen Andrews said.

Arborists who have studied the black walnut tree have said that any construction would severely damage the tree’s roots and could be fatal, Bjorkman said.

“If there were a proposal to build a smaller structure of some sort, that could be evaluated when it is proposed. But a house of any size would negatively affect the historic character of the yard,” said Rick Chandler, the Trust’s vice president, who lives nearby.

State law requires adherence to defined guidelines, including archaeological due diligence that’s already been completed and conformance to the existing neighborhood’s architectural character and design, Gordon said.

Any development proposal would require a “Certificate of Appropriateness” from the Landmarks Commission.