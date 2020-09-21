Neighbors invited to weigh in on E. Wash apartment project

LZ Ventures is able to turn around and deliver revised submissions as many times as they would like, because they own the parcels of land from 401-414 E. Washington Ave., unless the Plan Commission places the proposal “On file” (which is different from “On file without prejudice”) in which case they would have to wait a year to come back.

Because the process is technically starting over again, people such as the district’s Alder, Patrick Heck, and former Steering Committee Chair Bob Klebba say it’s too early to know if things will be different this time around.

Klebba said that neighborhood sentiment needs to be gauged about the new specifications before he is comfortable offering an opinion about it. Heck said that it will be hard to predict how the meeting will unfold.

“I can imagine that most will feel the same, some might begrudgingly say it is better,” Heck said while adding that there “could also be some new voices involved since the rejected proposal got a lot of publicity.”

There will also be a neighborhood meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, September 23, at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Alder Zachary Henak to discuss a proposal for a new apartment building at 4604 Hammersley Road. The meeting will include Tom Ripple, the developer, as well as representatives from City of Madison Planning, and Traffic Engineering. The project is currently proposed to be a three-story, 53-unit apartment building with 1,722 square feet of commercial space.

