Neighbors cheer some parts of Oscar Mayer redevelopment plan, pan others

“We are excited to be a part of revitalizing the region and believe in the future of Madison and this iconic site,” Rabin said, adding he saw no changes that needed to be made to the plan.

But Lesleigh Luttrell and Renee Walk, co-chairs of the Sherman Neighborhood Association, said the plan needs work. As one of the first things people see when they come into town from the interstate on Highway 30 or the airport, it needs to make a statement about Madison, they said.

“We would like to be in a place right now where we could be more excited about the plan,” they said in a statement. “We feel like the requests to change the plan we have made — save all 31 acres of the Hartmeyer natural area, ensure that extensive environmental testing is done, and reconsider placement of the bus barn — are pretty simple in light of the scope of the rest of the plan. But no matter how many people speak up, we can’t seem to get the city to listen.”