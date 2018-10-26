On Thursday, Nehemiah Community Development Corporation received a $1 million grant to reduce racial health disparities among African-Americans.
The grant is one of four Community Impact grants from the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. The grants, $1 million each over five years, are meant to “improve health and health equity” in the state.
There are many examples of these disparities among African-Americans in the state. As of 2014, Wisconsin African-American men had a life expectancy 7 years shorter than white men, and African-Americans in Dane County suffer higher rates of cancer, obesity and diabetes than white populations. African-American women in Wisconsin suffer from infant mortality rates two to three times higher than white women.
Nehemiah aims to reduce health disparities by promoting social connection and addressing racism.
Health care quality and access contributes to only about 20 percent of health outcomes, Deborah Ehrenthal said in a 2017 Cap Times cover story on infant mortality. She is the director of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health's Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families Initiative, formed in 2010 to promote better birth outcomes for African-American moms in southeastern Wisconsin.
“If you look at what really contributes the most, it’s really the social environment,” she said. “Health care is a really critical component, but it’s not what’s driving these outcomes.”
Nehemiah aims to build connections and relationships through Justified Anger, a nonprofit partner of Nehemiah working to “move the needle” on racial disparities in Madison.
With the grant, Justified Anger will continue and expand their work empowering African-American leaders — both professionals and at a grassroots level — and educating and recruiting the white community through its regular “Black History for a New Day” multi-session classes. The class traces systemic racism throughout the history of the United States, and it aims to motivate participants to do something about it, Alex Gee, pastor of Fountain of Life Church and leader of Justified Anger, in a 2017 Cap Times cover story.
“If you think you’ve watched ‘Roots’ and seen ‘Get Out,’ and you’re good, that’s how things stay the same,” Gee said. “What’s going to be your role in dismantling the systems?”
Participants have called the class eye-opening and heart-wrenching as they traced the far-reaching effects of the slave trade, systemic housing discrimination and intentionally racist government policies.
Two of the four $1 million Partnership grants were awarded to Milwaukee-based organizations: Employ Milwaukee and the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center. The health center aims to alleviate housing instability in the Latino community and Employ Milwaukee wants to create a “better coordinated re-entry system” for the formerly incarcerated.
Supporting Families Together Association, based in Madison, received a grant to reduce expulsion disparities in early childhood.