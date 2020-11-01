Need more scares after Halloween? The next election in Wisconsin has already started

“What happens in Wisconsin this year will impact every person alive,” he said. “That’s a tremendous draw. People want to be part of something really meaningful and what happens in Wisconsin is going to be meaningful for everyone everywhere.”

In state legislative races, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a group that tracks campaign spending, reported Friday that outside spending by Democratic groups this election cycle has reached more than $5.1 million, compared with $2.8 million by GOP groups.

“Democrats have been outspent year after year in elections — we’re not going to let that happen anymore,” Evers said.

“We’ve learned we can’t wait around and show up every two years hoping to pick up seats — these efforts have to be long-term … we’re making sure we’re building something so that Democrats are in a good position to win in every election, not just every four years,” the governor added.

On Thursday, the Republican Party of Wisconsin reported that hackers had stolen $2.3 million from an account being used to help re-elect Trump in Wisconsin. Party chairman Andrew Hitt said the stolen funds were for services rendered, but added he is not concerned it will impact the final stretch of the election cycle.