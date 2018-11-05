How to vote

Planning to vote Tuesday? Here's what you need to know.

WHEN, WHAT, WHERE

For questions about who's on your ballot, where your polling place is located or how to update your voter registration, visit myvote.wi.gov -- the official state voting website.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

REGISTER AT THE POLLS

Wisconsin permits eligible voters to register or update registrations at the polls on Election Day.

This would be necessary if you have not previously voted in Wisconsin, or if your address has changed since you last voted.

You must bring a document with your current address to establish proof of residence. Examples include a driver's license with your current address, certain student IDs, a recent utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or pay stub, or a current residential lease.

BRING AN ID

State law requires everyone to bring a qualifying photo ID to the polls to vote.

Examples of acceptable IDs include driver's licenses, U.S. passports, military and tribal IDs and certain student IDs.

The ID does not need to include your current address.

Visit the state's voter ID website, www.bringitwisconsin.com, to learn more about which IDs qualify.