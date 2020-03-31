Nearly 60% of municipalities don't have enough poll workers ahead of April 7 election

Nearly 60% of Wisconsin's municipalities have reported a lack of enough poll workers to staff the April 7 election — amounting to a shortage of more than 6,900 poll workers — due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbeak.

Of the 1,320 municipalities to report poll worker shortages as of Monday, 111 have reported they do not have enough poll workers to staff even one polling place, according to a new memo from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The memo also notes the possibility of unexpected absences due to illness or fear on election day.

"While an unexpected absence is always possible, many clerks worry they do not have adequate depth to accommodate missing staff," according to the memo. "To mitigate this risk, many jurisdictions, including several large cities, are consolidating their polling places to preserve manpower."

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The commission last week approved Election Day procedures to mitigate the risks, including curbside, drive-through and outdoor options at polling places. Procedures to limit contact between voters and poll workers also were approved.