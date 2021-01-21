Nearly half of Wisconsin's adult population may be eligible for vaccine. What next?

General public

While Republican proposals include mandating the state to open vaccination to the general public by March 15, health officials say that mass vaccinations are likely months off and could come as late as summer. That’s because there is just not enough vaccine to go around.

As manufacturers ramp up production, and with more vaccines expected to be approved, officials hope to have a clearer picture in coming weeks of when mass vaccination can take place.

“Holding big community mass vaccination clinics is probably not going to happen until we have more vaccine,” Willems Van Dijk said. “We’ll be ready for that when more vaccine comes flowing into the state.”

That said, some people who are not in an eligible category may stumble onto the opportunity to get a shot as vaccinators try to use left-over doses at the end of the day. Once a vaccinator has opened a vial and reconstituted it, they can’t put it back in the refrigerator or freezer, so unused doses have to be used. Some health systems have started waiting lists of people who have said they want to be vaccinated, and some providers are working with each other to coordinate the use of leftovers, Willems Van Dijk said.

But in some cases, those giving the shots just have to wing it.

“What we have asked our vaccinators to do is find someone who wants the vaccine and get it in their arm,” she said. “Preferably someone who’s in one of the eligible groups, but if that is not possible look around and find someone who wants to receive vaccine.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.