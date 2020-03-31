Nearly 60% of municipalities don't have enough poll workers ahead of April 7 election

Nearly 60% of Wisconsin's municipalities have reported a lack of enough poll workers to staff the April 7 election — amounting to a shortage of more than 6,900 poll workers — due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbeak.
Of the 1,320 municipalities to report poll worker shortages as of Monday, 111 have reported they do not have enough poll workers to staff even one polling place, according to a new memo from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The memo also notes the possibility of unexpected absences due to illness or fear on election day.
"While an unexpected absence is always possible, many clerks worry they do not have adequate depth to accommodate missing staff," according to the memo. "To mitigate this risk, many jurisdictions, including several large cities, are consolidating their polling places to preserve manpower."
The commission last week approved Election Day procedures to mitigate the risks, including curbside, drive-through and outdoor options at polling places. Procedures to limit contact between voters and poll workers also were approved.
The commission also recommended that anyone over the age of 65 and those with underlying health problems not serve as poll workers, a move that would drastically cut the already limited supply of poll workers in the state.
Local clerks had issued more than 741,000 absentee ballots as of Friday morning, a spring election record, according to the commission. Almost 200,000 absentee ballots have been returned so far.
State leaders have said they plan to proceed with the April 7 election, which features a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, presidential primary and hundreds of local races and referendums.
The last day to request an absentee ballot for the election is April 2. Completed ballots must be returned to the appropriate polling location by the end of Election Day.
