Nearly 60% of municipalities don't have enough poll workers ahead of April 7 election due to COVID-19 pandemic

Pending lawsuits have already cast a cloud of uncertainty over the pending vote. But Gov. Tony Evers and the Elections Commission have so far kept the election on track and are attempting to secure enough poll workers to manage in-person voting and minimize the chance of spreading the respiratory disease COVID-19 next Tuesday. Republican legislative leaders also support keeping the April 7 election date.

Local clerks had issued more than 972,000 absentee ballots as of Monday morning, a spring election record, according to the commission. Only about one-third of those, or more than 337,000 absentee ballots, have been returned so far. There were close to 820,000 absentee ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election, the most of any election.

Of the 1,320 municipalities to report poll worker shortages as of Monday, 111 have reported they do not have enough poll workers to staff even one polling place, according to a new memo from the WEC. The memo also predicts many unexpected absences due to illness or fear of contracting the coronavirus on Election Day.

“While an unexpected absence is always possible, many clerks worry they do not have adequate depth to accommodate missing staff,” according to the memo. “To mitigate this risk, many jurisdictions, including several large cities, are consolidating their polling places to preserve manpower.”