Nearly 60% of municipalities don't have enough poll workers ahead of April 7 election, absentee requests near 1 million

Nearly 60% of Wisconsin's municipalities have reported they don't have enough poll workers to staff the April 7 election — amounting to a shortage of more than 6,900 poll workers — due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbeak.
Three pending lawsuits filed over the upcoming election throw a cloud of uncertainty over the pending vote, but the state is proceeding with efforts to manage an unprecedented boost in absentee ballots, secure enough poll workers to manage in-person voting and minimize the chance of spreading the respiratory disease next Tuesday.
“There’s an avalanche coming at the clerks," Wisconsin Elections Commission member Mark Thomsen said regarding the nearly 1 million absentee ballot requests so far. "To sit here as a commission and say everything is going to be fine on April 7 is sticking our head in the sand."
Local clerks had issued more than 972,000 absentee ballots as of Monday morning, a spring election record, according to the commission. Only about one-third of those, or more than 337,000 absentee ballots, have been returned so far.
Of the 1,320 municipalities to report poll worker shortages as of Monday, 111 have reported they do not have enough poll workers to staff even one polling place, according to a new memo from the WEC.
The memo also notes the possibility of unexpected absences due to illness or fear on election day.
"While an unexpected absence is always possible, many clerks worry they do not have adequate depth to accommodate missing staff," according to the memo. "To mitigate this risk, many jurisdictions, including several large cities, are consolidating their polling places to preserve manpower."
WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe that state employees also are being asked to consider working at the polls if they are able. Poll workers must reside within the county where they would be working.
The flood of absentee ballots, paired with a shortage of poll workers, also has created concerns among some commissioners that not every mail-in ballot will get mailed, returned and counted in time.
The last day to request an absentee ballot for the election is Thursday. Completed ballots must be returned to the appropriate polling location by the end of Election Day.
Wolfe said it could take between two days to a week for the post office to deliver a ballot to a voter, and the same amount of time to return one.
In efforts to mitigate the influx of absentee ballots, some communities are offering secure drop off sites.
In Madison, that includes the Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road, and Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Boulevard. Absentee ballots can be made at those libraries' book drops between 9 a.m. Wednesday through noon Election Day. Officials ask that people not drop off books during that time to avoid damaging ballots.
The commission last week approved Election Day procedures to mitigate the risks, including curbside, drive-through and outdoor options at polling places. Procedures to limit contact between voters and poll workers also were approved.
The commission also last week recommended that anyone over the age of 65 and those with underlying health problems not serve as poll workers, a move that would drastically cut the already limited supply of poll workers in the state.
State leaders have said they plan to proceed with the April 7 election, which features a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, presidential primary and hundreds of local races and referendums.
"We’re going to have challenges administering the election, there is no doubt about that … but we are going to have challenges with all our elections in 2020, that much is abundantly clear to everyone right now," WEC chairman Dean Knudson said. "I think that what has happened here has made us all aware that life won’t go back completely to normal, that from this point forward we will probably be more aware of how to maintain safer polling places."
A federal judge could rule later this week on three lawsuits seeking to expand absentee voting, delay the election and allow voters to submit an absentee ballot without a witness. The state Legislature has sought to intervene in the lawsuits.
Gov. Tony Evers has called on Republican leaders in the Legislature to take up sweeping legislation aimed at addressing the outbreak. The package includes waiving the state’s voter identification requirement for the April 7 election, extending the online registration deadline and waiving the requirement that witnesses sign absentee ballot envelopes.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have argued such legislation would be too costly, but also have expressed plans to take up some form of legislative action in the near future.
