Nearly 60% of municipalities don't have enough poll workers ahead of April 7 election, absentee requests near 1 million

"While an unexpected absence is always possible, many clerks worry they do not have adequate depth to accommodate missing staff," according to the memo. "To mitigate this risk, many jurisdictions, including several large cities, are consolidating their polling places to preserve manpower."

WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe that state employees also are being asked to consider working at the polls if they are able. Poll workers must reside within the county where they would be working.

The flood of absentee ballots, paired with a shortage of poll workers, also has created concerns among some commissioners that not every mail-in ballot will get mailed, returned and counted in time.

The last day to request an absentee ballot for the election is Thursday. Completed ballots must be returned to the appropriate polling location by the end of Election Day.

Wolfe said it could take between two days to a week for the post office to deliver a ballot to a voter, and the same amount of time to return one.

In efforts to mitigate the influx of absentee ballots, some communities are offering secure drop off sites.