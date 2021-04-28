Nearly 50% of spring hearing respondents oppose new Line 5

Almost half of the respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ spring hearings questionnaire say they would support the organization if it opposes reconstructing Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline across northern Wisconsin.

The company decided to reroute the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued to force removal of the line from its reservation. The company is seeking permits from the Department of Natural Resources and state utility regulators to reroute the line.

The Conservation Congress is a group of influential outdoor enthusiasts that advises the DNR on policy.

The congress’ spring hearing questionnaire earlier this month said the line is aging and should be decommissioned. The questionnaire asked respondents if they would support the congress should it oppose construction to replace the portion of line that runs across the reservation. Respondents could file their answers online April 12-15.

Nearly half of Wisconsin residents who responded during the four-day virtual response period — about 48% — said they would support the congress’ opposition. A little more than a third — about 38% — said they would not support a stance opposing the reconstruction and 16% were undecided.