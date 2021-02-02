Nearly 10% in Wisconsin have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose; supply hampers effort

“On Friday, when we sent out the allocations to our vaccinators, probably almost no one was happy,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

People over 65, the demographic most prone to severe illness and death from the coronavirus, were cleared to receive vaccinations last week, joining frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff who were in the first phase of the rollout that began on Dec. 15.

But the sheer numbers of those senior citizens, 700,000, means that many won’t get vaccinated for some time.

“If you only have 27% of what you need to give people, people are going to be deeply disappointed,” Willems Van Dijk said. "Our vaccinators want to get vaccine into the arms of people who desperately want it. It is a challenging balancing act.”

While Moderna, the second company that has a vaccine on the market, has upped its weekly supply by about 1,200 doses, further increases are unlikely for the next three weeks, Willems Van Dijk said.

