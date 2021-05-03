Near West Side Madison public art comes in half as big and over budget

The city of Madison unveiled a public art installation on the Near West Side last month that ended up costing taxpayers significantly more than planned while delivering half as much.

On the other hand, people seem to like it.

“Shift” is made up of two 70-foot-long perforated weathered-steel sculptures spanning each side of the Highland Avenue underpass beneath Campus Drive. Lights installed behind them will shine through the perforations to create “a shifting light mural” that will serve “as an interactive gateway between the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, UW Hospital and Clinics and the Regent Neighborhood,” according to a statement issued by the city April 23.

People who regularly walk the route had nice things to say about the new look last week.

“Definitely have enjoyed walking past it the last few days and taking a look at all the different squares and trying to see the ... differences,” said Rylee Doucette, a medical student at UW-Madison, who regularly uses the underpass. “I think it’s a pretty cool addition.”