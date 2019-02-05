As Wisconsin’s new Department of Veterans Affairs secretary, Mary Kolar is counting on the bipartisan desire to support military veterans to be her battle buddy as she appeals to the Republican Legislature for budget help.
Kolar, a Madison Democrat chosen for the post by Gov. Tony Evers, said Tuesday that she plans to ask for increased tax support to break the longtime practice of depleting the department's veterans homes in order to pay for other important agency programs.
The budget outlook isn't good at the King veterans home complex, the state's largest; the previous administration's best efforts to manage the finances amid persistent complaints about poor conditions left the facility with declining revenue because of 150 unoccupied beds, Kolar said.
So far several Republican state senators she has spoken with have been willing to talk about solutions, said Kolar.
“I have felt incredible support," Kolar said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal in the department's offices on Rimrock Road. "I believe we will have the support we need.”
She said she and one GOP senator even took a selfie together after a joint speaking engagement arranged by a veterans group in Kansasville one cold January evening not long after she assumed her new job.
“The word Republican or Democrat has not come up," Kolar said. "It’s been more, 'You had 28 years in the Navy?' Yes I did. That was much more the focus."
Kolar was elected to the Dane County Board three times by residents of a district that covers a section of Madison's liberal Isthmus. In 2015, she and other members of the county zoning board were at odds with GOP lawmakers who squelched board efforts to force Enbridge Energy to purchase insurance that would have paid for a cleanup if its pipeline broke open and spilled oil.
But Kolar says legislators should know that both before and after she was first elected to the county board in 2013, veterans issues have been her overriding concern.
After retiring from the Navy with the rank of captain in 2008, she has been a member and leaders of several veterans organizations, has worked extensively with the county Veterans Service Office, and was vice-president of the state veterans museum foundation's board of directors.
This article will be updated.