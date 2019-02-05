Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW EXPECTED LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT... .A WINTRY MIX OF SLEET, SNOW, AND FREEZING RAIN IS OVERSPREADING THE AREA THIS EVENING. AN INITIAL AREA OF SNOW AND SLEET WILL TRANSITION TO A MIX OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN, AND THEN EVENTUALLY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE. WIDESPREAD TRAVEL IMPACTS ARE ALREADY OCCURRING WHERE THE WINTRY MIX IS FALLING, AND DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY TO FURTHER DETERIORATE THROUGH THE EVENING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS BETWEEN A TENTH AND TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED, MAINLY EAST AND SOUTH OF MADISON. SOME AREAS NEAR KENOSHA MAY APPROACH A QUARTER OF AN INCH OF ICE. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 20S TONIGHT, RISING TO NEAR FREEZING IN THE FAR SOUTHEAST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&