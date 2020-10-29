Navy to name new submarine the USS Wisconsin following push from Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The last Navy vessel to have the Wisconsin name served in every major U.S. conflict since its launch in 1944 up until it was decommissioned in 1991. No other Navy vessel has held the name since.

"Our shipbuilding industry and its skilled workers have helped sustain America's security for generations, boasting a successful history of building ships for our nation's defense," she said. "This is a real honor to our proud shipbuilding tradition and the men and women of our state who have worked hard to support this class of submarines."

Workers in the city of Marinette recently finished 10 littoral combat ships for the Navy, and another six ships are under construction. The Marinette shipyard was also awarded the contract for the Navy's new frigate program.

In the 1940s, the city of Manitowoc produced 28 diesel-powered submarines of which 25 were deployed during World War II.

Photos: Looking back at the wreck of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.