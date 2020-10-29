Navy to name new submarine the USS Wisconsin following push from Sen. Tammy Baldwin

A new U.S. Navy submarine will be named the USS Wisconsin following a push from Sen. Tammy Baldwin to name a vessel after her home state, the senator's office announced Thursday.
Baldwin said she is "so proud" Kenneth J. Braithwaite, secretary of the Navy, announced Wednesday that the USS Wisconsin will be the name of the newest Columbia-class submarine. This will be the third vessel in the Navy to be named after the state, according to the Navy's news release.
"The Wisconsin namesake carries a great legacy that will undoubtedly be continued with our next Columbia-class submarine," Braithwaite said.
Baldwin and Sen. Ron Johnson introduced a resolution in July recommending the Wisconsin name to the Navy to honor Wisconsin workers and the state's history with the Navy. Baldwin also led Wisconsin's congressional delegation in putting together a letter with the same request.
The last Navy vessel to have the Wisconsin name served in every major U.S. conflict since its launch in 1944 up until it was decommissioned in 1991. No other Navy vessel has held the name since.
"Our shipbuilding industry and its skilled workers have helped sustain America's security for generations, boasting a successful history of building ships for our nation's defense," she said. "This is a real honor to our proud shipbuilding tradition and the men and women of our state who have worked hard to support this class of submarines."
Workers in the city of Marinette recently finished 10 littoral combat ships for the Navy, and another six ships are under construction. The Marinette shipyard was also awarded the contract for the Navy's new frigate program.
In the 1940s, the city of Manitowoc produced 28 diesel-powered submarines of which 25 were deployed during World War II.
