The National Guard Bureau, a federal agency that oversees National Guard units nationwide, confirmed Wednesday that it will review how Wisconsin's Guard handles and responds to allegations of sexual assault and harassment.
Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin asked the National Guard Bureau's Office of Complex Investigations to examine Wisconsin's policies for the Air Force and Army components of the Guard earlier this year after hearing complaints from current and former soldiers who said they were discriminated against and sexually harassed and assaulted while serving.
“I appreciate the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations’ swift review of my and Sen. Baldwin’s request,” Evers said. “The bottom line is that our servicemembers deserve to work in an environment that’s free of sexual assault and harassment and the fear they might face retaliation for reporting sexual assault or harassment when it happens."
The investigation will examine Guard protocols, its reporting mechanisms, and how it investigates allegations of harassment and assault. The Bureau will do surveys of climate and morale in Guard units, gather data, and will conduct interviews with soldiers and airmen and airwomen.
Wisconsin Army National Guard spokesman Capt. Joe Trovato said earlier this month at a media roundtable that the Guard "welcomes" an "independent external review of our organization."
"We think there is always room for improvement and we strive for continuous improvement," he said. "I think we acknowledge the gravity of what sexual assault means to our organization and we look forward to working with (the Office of Complex Investigations) to take a look at our program."
The assessment will be conducted by a team of experts over the next several months. The team will review the Wisconsin National Guard’s policies and practices, conduct on-site reviews at all major Wisconsin National Guard locations, review allegations related to sexual assault and harassment, and provide recommendations on how to best prevent sexual assault and harassment.
“I look forward to the National Guard Bureau conducting this comprehensive review and producing a public report on its findings. The men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard deserve an environment free of sexual harassment and assault and I believe this impartial outside review of past actions, current protocols, and future improvements is the best way to meet that objective,” Baldwin said.
There are 7,100 men and women serving in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and about 2,300 in the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
The Guard received 52 reports of sexual assault from 2013 through 2017, according to Trovato. Twelve of the reports involved scenarios in which the National Guard did not have jurisdiction because the incident involved a civilian perpetrator or victim, or the assault occurred prior to the reporter entering military service, he said.
Evers has created a dedicated email account where any Wisconsin National Guard member or civilian personnel can submit concerns, information or evidence to the OCI team. The email address is NationalGuardAssessment@wisconsin.gov.