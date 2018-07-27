The Democratic Governors Association plans to boost its eventual Wisconsin nominee with $3.8 million in TV advertising in the fall election, and is pointing to the now $5.7 million ad buy from the Republican Governors Association as a sign Gov. Scott Walker is in trouble.
The DGA earlier this year announced a $20 million buy in four states in the final five weeks of the election, but didn’t specify how much would be purchased in Wisconsin. The RGA ad buy for the last nine weeks of the election is up from the $5.1 million the organization announced in April. Last week the organization reserved $924,000 in TV ad time.
DGA spokesman Jared Leopold provided the updated figures Thursday for both organizations based on information collected from TV stations, which must report the information to the Federal Communications Commission. An RGA spokesman didn’t respond Thursday to a request for comment and the Walker campaign declined to comment.
“It’s recognition that this is one of the most competitive gubernatorial races of this cycle and Scott Walker is one of the most endangered incumbents in America,” Leopold said.
The RGA announced its $5.1 million ad buy in Wisconsin after the DGA’s $20 million announcement and just after a Supreme Court candidate backed by liberals won in the spring election.
That win prompted Walker to warn Republicans that a “blue wave” could be building ahead of the fall election. Democrats also point to two special Senate election victories in January and June in districts held by Republicans for years as signs they are surging.
Walker’s campaign has already spent more than $2 million on TV advertising and Americans for Prosperity has spent another nearly $1 million in support of Walker’s agenda.
The RGA spent almost $4 million in the 2014 election between Gov. Scott Walker and Madison School Board member Mary Burke, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending. Candidates and outside groups spent nearly $82 million on that race. A Stronger Wisconsin, the group that the DGA funnels money through in Wisconsin, spent very little on the 2014 election.
An NBC/Marist poll in Wisconsin released this week illustrates some of the potential danger for Walker and Republicans running against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
The poll found state Superintendent Tony Evers leading Walker in a hypothetical matchup 54 percent to 41 percent. A Marquette Law School Poll from June had Walker ahead of Evers, who is leading the seven other Democrats seeking the gubernatorial nomination, 48-44.
The Marist poll also found Baldwin leading Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson by 15 points and state Sen. Leah Vukmir, of Brookfield, by 17 points.
The Marist poll also found 51 percent said they would vote for a Democrat for Congress in their district compared with 38 percent who would vote for a Republican. Also, 54 percent said their vote for Congress would be to send a message that the country needs more Democrats to be a check on President Donald Trump, compared with 36 percent who said their vote would be a message that the country needs more Republicans to back the president’s agenda.
And only 35 percent approve of Trump’s job performance, compared with 53 percent who disapprove.
The poll was conducted July 15-19 — during and after the fallout from Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — among 906 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.
Marquette pollster Charles Franklin said Marist is a respected polling organization.