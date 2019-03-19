The U.S. Department of Defense could divert funding from Madison's Truax Field National Guard Base to help fund border barriers that are part of President Trump's national emergency declaration.
The DOD included Truax Field on a list of projects around the country and world that could potentially lose funding for to assist the construction of more border wall.
The department has not yet made a decision as to which projects would lose funding.
At risk is $8 million at Truax for the construction of a small arms range, records show.
The Defense Department has not yet decided which segments of the U.S. border it would choose to extend or enhance the barrier, but such a decision will eventually inform the department as to which military construction projects would lose funding.
The department in the records said it would not divert funds from construction projects that have already been awarded and it would also not touch projects with award dates in fiscal year 2019.
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced earlier this month they would join a multi-state lawsuit seeking to invalidate Trump's emergency declaration.
The several attorneys general in the case argue the emergency declaration violates the U.S. Constitution's separation of powers and that it could redirect funding away from Wisconsin and other states to pay for the wall.
The emergency declaration the president made last month aims to redirect $8 billion in federal funds to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh and Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, recently ended up on opposite sides on the question of whether Congress should overturn Trump's emergency declaration.
Johnson rejected such a move, while Baldwin supported it. Trump said he intended to veto the measure.