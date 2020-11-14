Nasra Wehelie recommended to represent Madison City Council District 7

What do you hope to accomplish through the end of this term?

When District 7 seat became available, I reached out to my District 7 neighborhood associations leaders. I had meaningful conversation with them about the district and came away with the realization that we are ready to work together on all salient issues facing District 7. I see myself as a leader who understands the issues at hand, listens to my constituents’ problems and advocates for them. My first priority in this interim position is to devote my time to my constituents in District 7. I will create an open and two-way communication with my constituents and relay their concerns to the council and advocate for them. In my capacity as a council member, I will work collaboratively with my colleagues at the Common Council and move forward issues such as housing, unemployment and criminal justice reform that will move the city forward. I strongly believe we can make Madison an equitable city for everyone through impactful policies.

What do you think Madison's greatest challenge is right now?

In today’s challenging climate from COVID-19 pandemic to economic distresses to social justice issues, it is clear my district and city needs a clear plan to overcome these challenges. Issues at hand in the city of Madison include affordable housing, unemployment, racial equity, transportation, education and safety. Solutions to these issues require equitable policies and executable plans. Additionally, commitment to collaborate and bring solutions to the aforementioned matters should be a priority for the city in order to uplift our community. This will help close the racial and economic gap and make Madison a vibrant and inclusive city for everyone.

