Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has appointed Nan Fey to lead the city’s Planning, Community and Economic Development Department until a permanent replacement is hired to replace recently retired director Natalie Erdman.
The director is one of the city’s key management positions, overseeing an array of activities including affordable housing, development, and community services.
Fey, an attorney, is currently chairwoman of the city’s Food Policy Council and has served on numerous city boards, committees and commissions under former mayors Sue Bauman, Dave Cieslewicz and Paul Soglin. She became involved in city policy issues as a neighborhood advocate, an announcement from the mayor’s office says.
Her focus has been primarily on planning and development issues addressed by the Board of Public Works, Joint West Campus Area and Inclusionary Zoning Advisory committees, the Plan Commission, where she served as chairwoman from 2005 through 2012, and the Lamp House Block Plan, the announcement says.
Fey is a previous recipient of the Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Government Award.
“Nan’s committee experience provides her with a great background for this job,” Rhodes-Conway said. “She knows the people around the table, from city staff to interested residents and city partners. I am pleased she has accepted this challenge.”
Fey’s first day in office is May 20, the announcement says. She was brought in at an annual salary of $126,155.
By city ordinance, a nationwide search will be conducted for a permanent replacement for the position.