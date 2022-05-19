Name that trash bin: Madison seeks monikers for electric compactors

The city of Madison is looking for help naming a pair of new trash compactors.
Stationed at the East Side drop-off site at 4602 Sycamore Ave., the electric-powered compactors — one for trash, the other for recycling — replaced a pair of diesel trucks.
The compactors, which together cost about $78,000, were installed last month.
The city estimates the electric models will save 356 gallons of diesel fuel each week, eliminating more than 400,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, roughly the equivalent of taking 39 passenger vehicles off the road.
Recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson said in addition to fuel cost savings, the compactors will free up the trucks to help with tasks like leaf pickup.
It’s been half a century since the city of Madison launched its curbside recycling program, believed to be the first of its kind in the nation. A lot has changed since the early days, when residents were encouraged to bundle their newspapers with twine, but the city continues looking for ways to save landfill space and find new markets for waste material.
1 of 16
Recycling 1970.jpg
A clip from the Jan. 11, 1970, edition of the Wisconsin State Journal shows a city worker loading bundles of newspapers for what was a new and growing municipal recycling program.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Recycling 1974
Newsprint being baled at Madison Paper Recycling, Inc., 4400 Sycamore Ave. in December 1974.
J.D. PATRICK, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Hammermill
A hammermille at 121 E. Olin Ave., shown here around 1970, was used to shred city refuse so that it would take up less space in landfills.
City of Madison
Recycling 1986
Trash collector Melvin Lamb was tossing bundled newspapers on Sommers Avenue on Madison's east side in August 1986.
DAVID SANDELL, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Recycling: waste-to-energy plant drawing
Ted Jagelski, Madison's first recycling coordinator, drew this rendering of Madison's recovery plant at 121 E. Olin Ave. as it appeared around 1985.
City of Madison
Appliance recycling
A truck dumps appliances for recycling in this contributed photo taken around 1982.
City of Madison
Recycling drop-off container
Drop-off containers were placed around the city of Madison in the 1980s to collect glass, metal and plastic containers before curbside pickup was introduced in 1991.
City of Madison
Madison recycling truck, 1991
Jeff Raffel takes a recycling truck for a practice run in this photo from Feb. 10, 1991.
CAROLYN PFLASTERER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Dreckman, George 7 6 94
Madison recycling coordinator George Dreckman pictured in July 1994.
L. ROGER TURNER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
COMPUTER RECYCLING 1998
Madison recycling coordinator George Dreckmann takes a byte out of the more than 20 tons of obsolete computer equipment collected in November 1998.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Computer recycling
Brendan Deneen, left, and Jose Rodriguez sort recyclable electronics at the East Side recycling center at 4602 Sycamore Ave. in Madison on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2009. Kyle McDaniel - State Journal
KYLE MCDANIEL, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
LANDFILL_07_5930593.JPG
A large compactor truck crushes and moves waste material at the Dane County landfill site in Madison on April 5, 2012.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
RECYCLE736MPKE_5966710.JPG
Arness Palmer and other employees sort through recyclable newsprint for foreign items at Pellitteri's single-stream recycling facility on Kipp Street in Madison, Wis., Thursday morning, May 2, 2013. The facility handles more than 130 tons of material a day, about 40 percent of it from Madison. The plant also accepts recyclables from 12 other Dane County municipalities.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Automated recycling pickup
Streets Division employee Emmanuel Agaba snags a recycling cart on the Near West Side on Dec. 20, 2013. The city is taking many more items since automated, singlestream recycling began in September 2005.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Organics Collection.jpg
Discarded compostable items, including produce, meat, bones, house plants, paper towels and disposable diapers, are deposited at the Madison Transfer Station off Olin Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday, July 5, 2011 after being collected from volunteer households as part of an organics collection pilot program by the city.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Landfill Methane 5-11082017125234 (copy)
Paul Howard, site manager for the Dane County Landfill, fills his vehicle with compressed natural gas obtained from the ground of the facility in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.
