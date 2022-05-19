Name that trash bin: Madison seeks monikers for electric compactors

The city of Madison is looking for help naming a pair of new trash compactors.

Stationed at the East Side drop-off site at 4602 Sycamore Ave., the electric-powered compactors — one for trash, the other for recycling — replaced a pair of diesel trucks.

The compactors, which together cost about $78,000, were installed last month.

The city estimates the electric models will save 356 gallons of diesel fuel each week, eliminating more than 400,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, roughly the equivalent of taking 39 passenger vehicles off the road.

Recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson said in addition to fuel cost savings, the compactors will free up the trucks to help with tasks like leaf pickup.

“This is an example of how small improvements can add up to big results,” Johnson said.

Name suggestions for one or both compactors can be emailed to dropoff@cityofmadison.com by June 7. City staff will then select a list of finalists for a popular vote.

The city says puns are welcome, no matter how strained.

