The race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic governor nominee Tony Evers was too close to call with about 89 percent of precincts reporting just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. in what had been widely viewed one of the closest and most closely watched gubernatorial races in the nation.
Early results bore that out. Walker was leading Evers by about 2,400 votes, or 49.1 percent to 49 percent, with about 92 percent of precincts reporting shortly before midnight.
Shortly before midnight, TMJ-4 TV reported as many as 50,000 ballots, in part absentee ballots, in city of Milwaukee --a Democratic stronghold -- had yet to be counted.
Other counties with precincts uncounted were scattered throughout the state, some in GOP-leaning areas and others in Democratic ones.
State law triggers a free recount of the results if the margin between the candidates is 0.25 percent or less and the candidate who lost the initial count by that margin requests it. If margin is more than 0.25 percent but no more than 1 percent, the losing candidate may petition and pay for a recount.
At the Orpheum theater in Madison, where Evers' campaign is holding its election watch party, as CNN showed Evers less than 10,000 votes ahead with about 23 percent of Wisconsin precincts reporting the crowd of a couple hundred Evers supporters cheered and some sipped the night's drink special, a "blue wave."
Joe Britt, 59, was a Republican for 40 years, even spending part of his career crafting policy for Republican politicians.
But he finally had enough and found himself at the Orpheum Tuesday evening, sitting in one of the theater seats alone, checking Twitter on his phone for updates on Wisconsin's key races.
Britt said Walker "has governed like a proto-Trump -- for his donors first, for his supporters second and for the rest of the state hardly at all."
"I'd just like a normal governor," the Sun Prairie resident said.
Meanwhile at the Walker campaign party in Pewaukee, the mood was guarded. Republican U.S. Senate nominee Leah Vukmir's campaign shared the space with Walker, and supporters of both shouted encouragement to her as she publicly conceded to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
The questions following Baldwin's decisive win were: how much would her performance help other Democrats, such as Evers, and by how much could Walker outperform Vukmir?
Polls suggest the race is neck-and-neck. And the outcome will influence not just the future of the state, but of the national Republican Party and the political map for 2020 and beyond, according to political watchers.
Little more than three years ago, Walker was a rising conservative star and top contender for the Republican presidential nomination after surviving a 2012 recall election spurred by his anti-union law known as Act 10. Then came a real estate billionaire and reality TV celebrity, who pushed aside Walker and other contenders on his way to the White House.
A Walker win tonight, in what's expected to be an election cycle favoring Democrats, would re-affirm his status as a leading national voice in the GOP after his fall from grace in 2015, said Barry Burden, a UW-Madison political science professor.
"He would be a hero to conservatives around the country if he could hold on in a year like this," Burden said.
An Evers win, meanwhile, would likely topple Walker from that perch, Burden said.
It also would give Democrats a road map back to success in Upper Midwest states in which they traditionally fared well, but lost to President Donald Trump in 2016, said Paul Nolette, a political science professor at Marquette University.
"It would become a real case study for Democrats going into 2020 about, how do you succeed in these swing states?" Nolette said.
A Walker loss also could suggest his previous wins were more a function of the national environment — which in 2010 and 2014, heavily favored Republicans — than his own message, Burden said. Conversely, a Walker win would show he has found an enduring winning message in the politically pivotal Upper Midwest.
As of 5 p.m., voter turnout in Wisconsin appeared likely to outpace the previous midterm election in 2014, in which Walker won re-election by a nearly six-point margin.
Evers hopes for high turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee and in college towns such as La Crosse, Eau Claire and Stevens Point.
Walker, meanwhile, will seek to reconstruct the statewide map on which his previous wins were based: dominance in suburban Milwaukee, where turnout is reliably high, and solid winning margins in Green Bay and the Fox Valley, and in rural Wisconsin.
It also remains unclear if Walker can maintain his previous large winning margins in suburban Milwaukee, given the eroding support Republicans are seeing nationally in similar suburban areas.
Walker has had a roughly three-to-one financial advantage over Evers in the campaign, according to an analysis by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
It found that as of Nov. 5, Walker’s campaign had out-raised Evers' $31 million to $9 million. And Republican outside independent expenditure groups — which urge voters to support or oppose a candidate, but are independent of the candidates' campaigns — in the governor's race out-raised their Democratic counterparts $19 million to $5 million.
Evers and Walker have tangled most intensely on health care — especially protections for people with pre-existing conditions — and taxes. Other points of contention included funding for schools, the state's approach to economic development and the state's prison population.
For Wisconsinites, the outcome will determine if state government continues to be a national laboratory for conservative change as it has for eight years under Walker — who, under that scenario, likely would continue to benefit from a Republican Legislature with which to work.
A Walker win also would signal a continuing rightward shift in Wisconsin, one of the nation’s political tipping points.
Should Evers win, control of state government likely would be divided between parties. But it would mark a resurgence for Wisconsin Democrats, who have held little power in the state Capitol since 2011. They would regain a seat at the table on the state budget, state participation in federal health care initiatives, redistricting and other key issues.
Evers says his priorities would be giving a $1.7 billion infusion to a state public-school system that he says faltered under Walker, ensuring access to affordable health care and fixing the state’s deteriorating roads and bridges.
Walker has said his priorities would include continuing to hold the line on taxes, maintaining a tuition freeze at public colleges and universities, and bolstering the state’s workforce. He has said his third term would be his last.
The most recent Marquette Law School Poll last week showed a tied race between Evers and Walker, 47-47. An Emerson College poll released Friday showed Evers leading 51-46, though still within the poll’s error margin of plus-or-minus 4.1 percentage points.
State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.