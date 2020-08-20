'My voice will not be forgotten': Black women celebrate Kamala Harris' historic moment

"As a Black woman, it is historic," she said. "Being able to watch their first speech and her give that announcement, it does something to you. Also acknowledging that just seeing representation doesn’t make someone suddenly perfect, and we can hold both of those things."

If Biden and Harris are elected, she said she and fellow organizers would "need to continue to organize and to push around real criminal justice reform."

'Maybe there is space for me'

Democratic officials see Harris' inclusion on the ticket as a way for individuals of color currently not involved in politics to find themselves reflected in the process.

Crim, one of the founding members of the Madison Network of Black Professionals, stressed the "role modeling that Kamala Harris' selection does." As a Howard University graduate, Crim said Harris could inspire other students from historically Black colleges and universities.

"What's nice about this moment is there's so many women and just people of color overall that are saying, 'Yes, I can be next,'" Crim said.