'My heart breaks for my country': Local Ukrainians organize third rally at Capitol

In a social media post Thursday, Nataliya Akulenko wished her Ukrainian father, whom she calls her role model, a happy 81st birthday.

“He was born right before the Nazi occupation of Ukraine and spent his early years learning to survive,” she wrote. “Now he is a refugee, and yet another fascist regime is destroying his country. The moral of this story? None.”

Akulenko, 51, who lives on Williamson Street, talks to her 75-year-old mother every day via online video messaging. But internet service can be spotty in rural Western Ukraine, where she begged her parents to go to escape a week before the Russian invasion.

Her brother is still in their hometown of Kyiv, the besieged capital of Ukraine.

“I have to sometimes make a real effort to stop thinking about that and focus on daily life here,” said Akulenko, who works for the Madison Parks Department in community services.

Akulenko and a small group of Ukrainian women living in Madison have held two rallies at the state Capitol since the Russian invasion, which began Feb. 24, upending the lives of 44 million Ukrainians.

They will hold another at noon Saturday on the State Street side of the Capitol in support of their homeland.

Another organizer, Ruslana Westerlund, 49, who has lived in the United States since she was 22, is still trying to line up speakers and has messages in to the governor’s office and mayor’s office.

“We want leadership to say something,” Westerlund said. “We’re at that point where we’re done telling stories. We want leadership to step in. … Ukraine is an independent and beautiful country. And we just want people to know all about us as people and our love for our country and fight for independence over several centuries.”

Anton Shirikov, a UW-Madison doctoral candidate in political science from Russia who studies media and propaganda will speak, she said.

Olga Daubs, who with her husband runs Gravity Photo Company on Rimrock Road, and came from Ukraine in 2016, is another organizer. She’s bringing in her daughter’s classmate, Anastsiia Miroshnikova, who is from Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine, and escaped not long after the airstrikes began.

Miroshnikova, now living in Ohio, told Cincinnati TV station WLWT about sleeping in underground bunkers after the first attacks. She escaped by hitchhiking into Poland and then flying to Germany and on into the United States.

Westerlund, in her memoir “From Borsch to Burgers,” recounts her story of living in a small town in central Ukraine and emigrating to Minnesota in 1995, four years after the breakup of the Soviet Union. She moved to Wisconsin in 2013 to do educational research at UW-Madison and now works as an educational consultant.

She said a central message of the rally will be to ask the U.S. to streamline its visa system and expedite the immigration processes. “Nobody wants to just come and stay here. People want go back to their country.”

Westerlund said she is a proud U.S. citizen who votes. “I am very Ukrainian and I’m also very American. I’m proud of both of my countries and I love them very much. … And now my heart breaks for my country.”

The first rally was Feb. 26, two days after the war started, and the next one was a week later. “It was improvised,” Akulenko said. “We didn’t have a permit because we just felt that we had to do something.”

About 150 people came out for each of the first two rallies, she said. Now they have a permit for two more.

Olga Matsyuk, 31, another Madison rally organizer, was born in Ivano Frankivsk, in Western Ukraine, close to Poland, and immigrated to the United States when she was 6.

She moved to Madison after college and is a business analyst in the health care industry. Her grandmother is still in Ukraine along with uncles and cousins. Matsyuk said trying to get money and supplies to her family in Ukraine has been hard. The situation has been particularly challenging for her grandmother.

“She’s been through this before and for her to be seeing this and living through it again, it’s hard on all of us,” she said.

Matsyuk said her goal is to raise awareness and get support from community leaders. “Ultimately there were decisions that have been made in policy over a whole lot of years that has left Ukraine disarmed. So, it is important to understand that history and how it escalated to the situation that’s going on today.”

Akulenko, the parks department employee, has been fundraising for United Help Ukraine (razomforukraine.org) and Wisconsin Ukrainians (facebook.com/wisconsinukrainians). She also raises money for Friends of Chernobyl Centers, a group based in Madison and Bethesda, Maryland, to help communities in Ukraine that have been severely affected by the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear incident.

She said the first thing she does each day when she wakes up is check if her parents and brother are online, to make sure they’re still alive.

Then she starts looking at the news. “In the evening, it’s the worst because that’s when the Russians are shooting and shelling even more. I have to stop looking at news in the evening and try to calm down so I can sleep.”

If you go What: Support Ukraine Madison rally When: Noon Saturday Where: State Street side of the Capitol Organized by: Friends of Ukraine

Fundraising concert What: Yellow and Blues Music for Ukraine, A benefit concert featuring The Cash Box Kings, a Madison blues band, with special guests Jimmy Voegeli and Mel Ford, will raise money for Ukraine refugee relief When: 7 p.m., April 2 Where: The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive Cost: The suggested donation at the door is $15 More: Community Shares of Wisconsin is the fiscal sponsor for the benefit concert. Money raised will go to UNICEF Protect the Children of Ukraine, UNHCR Ukraine and CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund

