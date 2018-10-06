Like most of us, Dalia Mogahed was deeply affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. But unlike most of us, she turned the experience into a life of activism.
“I was really transformed by my experience at the mosque the first Friday after the attack where half the congregation were people of other faiths who had come to show community solidarity,” she said. “I felt like I needed to dedicate my life to the work of building bridges.”
She’s since become one of the nation’s most prominent voices in the fight against Islamophobia, crisscrossing the country on speaking engagements and delivering a TED talk that has drawn millions of viewers.
A University of Wisconsin-Madison alum, she’s slated to return to the campus for a talk on Sunday at Union South. The event, “Demystifying Muslims and Islam,” starts at 1:30 p.m.
Mogahed said there’s a hunger for her message of unity and tolerance, especially in the current climate of fear and bigotry. She said last year she drew a crowd of 1,000 in Bozeman, Montana, the last state in the nation to establish a mosque.
“And yet a whole huge hall full of people came out to see the talk,” she said. “So even in places that may not be where people expect interest or sympathy, I’ve had the privilege of being able to address a very well-attended audience.”
A former Proctor & Gamble researcher with a degree in chemical engineering from UW, after 9/11 she applied for a community outreach position at her local mosque in Pittsburgh and started doing public presentations. She turned her talent for cross-cultural outreach into a consulting practice for school districts, colleges, law enforcement, media and others.
She went on to chair the Gallup Center for Muslim Studies and served as an adviser to the Obama administration on faith-based neighborhood partnerships. She’s now the director of research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, a Muslim advocacy group, and serves on a variety of boards and organizations.
During her years doing outreach, she’s seen the current of Islamophobia ebb and flow, typically rising with the approach of an election.
“When it comes to election cycles it becomes very partisan,” she said.
It’s no different this time around, she said, and anti-Muslim sentiment was already high from the inflammatory rhetoric President Donald Trump has used to whip up his base.
“It’s a climate of fear and fear mongering and framing our country’s demographic changes as a threat to the character of America,” she said. “A lot of people are impacted by that politics of fear.”
But Mogahed said the scare tactics have been met with voices of reason.
“I think that there are more vocal and more aware allies than there ever have been,” she said. “I think that’s the silver lining. There’s a lot more awareness than we’ve ever seen.”
Her presentations are well-attended, but generally by people who are already sympathetic to her cause. But she said she doesn’t feel that she’s just preaching to the choir. Rather, she said she's arming the choir with facts and perspective that filter into the larger community.
“I think that people that really need to hear it maybe aren’t attending a talk like the one I would give,” she said. “But maybe their grandchildren are, or their co-worker or their friend. What I always say is that the choir always needs to practice and the choir also needs to have tools to be able to sing and to be able to spread the truth.”
She and her allies are also forging relationship with other marginalized or targeted communities.
“There are alliances all over the country at the local level between different groups, African Americans, Latinos and Muslims,” she said. “So I think that people are recognizing that this climate is really toxic for everyone.”
One of the main takeaways she’d like to leave her audience with is that the current climate of fear mongering is not just a threat to Muslims, Latinos and other targeted groups. It’s a threat to all Americans.
“When people are afraid they are willing to relinquish their freedom,” she said. “So I hope that people will come out and learn more, become more aware, so that we can together safeguard our democracy.”