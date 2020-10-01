MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow talks Wisconsin’s COVID-19 spike as Trump heads here for weekend rallies

Wisconsin reported a record 27 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday amid a continuing surge in cases, as state health officials urged local governments to curb spread of the virus and said everyone should stay home as many people did in the spring.

Green Bay, she said, “is one of the places in Wisconsin where President Trump is hoping to hold a gigantic in-person mega rally this weekend. … He also wants to do one in La Crosse. … The White House just told Wisconsin this week that the state’s viral spread is so bad that the state needs to increase social distancing, quote, to the maximal degree possible.”