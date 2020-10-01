 Skip to main content
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow talks Wisconsin’s COVID-19 spike as Trump heads here for weekend rallies
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow talks Wisconsin’s COVID-19 spike as Trump heads here for weekend rallies

Rachel Maddow screenshot 9-30-20 Wisconsin COVID-19 surge

A screenshot from The Rachel Maddow Show on Wednesday night.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 spike as President Trump plans weekend rallies in La Crosse and Green Bay drew national attention Wednesday night.

Wisconsin reported a record 27 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday amid a continuing surge in cases, as state health officials urged local governments to curb spread of the virus and said everyone should stay home as many people did in the spring.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow noted on her show Wednesday night that the state’s COVID-19 spike and surging patient load for hospital systems in Wausau and Green Bay is worrying hospital executives.

Green Bay, she said, “is one of the places in Wisconsin where President Trump is hoping to hold a gigantic in-person mega rally this weekend. … He also wants to do one in La Crosse. … The White House just told Wisconsin this week that the state’s viral spread is so bad that the state needs to increase social distancing, quote, to the maximal degree possible.”

The Washington Post was the first to report that La Crosse and Green Bay were flagged by the White House Coronavirus Task Force as coronavirus “red zones,” the highest level of concern for community spread of the virus.

“And,” Maddow said, “La Crosse and Green Bay are where the president is planning on going this weekend to have his no-distancing, everybody-packing, let’s-get-thousands-of-people-there rallies. And they can all boo the idea of wearing masks.”

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

