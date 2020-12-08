MPD chief: Madison Police and Fire Commission to hear public input Wednesday

As the Police and Fire Commission considers who will be Madison’s next police chief, members of the public will have the chance to weigh in at two upcoming meetings.
The five-member PFC interviewed final candidates — Shon Barnes, Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirotto — Tuesday and plan to release a 35-minute recorded Q&A session with each finalist Wednesday.
Jenna Rousseau, legal counsel to the PFC, said in a statement that the questions were developed based on community input received throughout the search for police chief.
“The community input has contributed to all stages of this process,” Rousseau said in the statement. “The PFC is also committed to ensuring a fair hiring process for all candidates.”
Members of the public can speak at the PFC’s Wednesday meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. Each speaker will have three minutes and must register in advance using the city’s registration statement form available on the PFC’s webpage: www.cityofmadison.com/PFC.
Once completed, registrants should email the form to policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com. The order of speakers will be based on when the form is received.
The PFC will also hear public comment at its Dec. 14 meeting at 5:30 p.m. According to the statement from Rousseau, if there is not enough time on Dec. 14 to hear from all members of the public wishing to speak, the PFC will “likely set aside additional time” after Dec. 14.
Members of the public can also submit written feedback to policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com.
Past methods of collecting input included listening to speakers at meetings, conducting a community survey via mail and email and partnering with the Local Voices Network. LVN, a national community-listening effort to bring underrepresented voices to the public sphere, hosted seven public conversations specifically focused on the PFC’s search for a police chief.
LVN created a report and published audio from its conversations with Madison residents about the police chief search.
All input collected so far can be found on the PFC’s Nov. 9 meeting agenda.
