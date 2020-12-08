MPD chief: Madison Police and Fire Commission to hear public input Wednesday

Members of the public can speak at the PFC’s Wednesday meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. Each speaker will have three minutes and must register in advance using the city’s registration statement form available on the PFC’s webpage: www.cityofmadison.com/PFC.

Once completed, registrants should email the form to policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com. The order of speakers will be based on when the form is received.

The PFC will also hear public comment at its Dec. 14 meeting at 5:30 p.m. According to the statement from Rousseau, if there is not enough time on Dec. 14 to hear from all members of the public wishing to speak, the PFC will “likely set aside additional time” after Dec. 14.