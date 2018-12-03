The state elections commission estimated moving the 2020 presidential primary date could cost as much as $6.8 million.
Republicans are considering moving the presidential primary date four weeks back, from April 17 to March 10, to help secure the election of conservative Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.
If the state Supreme Court election were held on the same day as the presidential primary, turnout among Democrats would conceivably be higher given the likely contested nature of the Democratic presidential race.
Moving the presidential primary date would create three spring elections: the spring primary Feb. 18, presidential preference primary March 10 and the spring general election April 7.
The measure is among dozens of changes in a sweeping bill GOP legislators are set to consider in committee Monday afternoon that would also undermine the authority of Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. The legislation would also shorten the allowable window of time for in-person absentee voting to roughly two weeks before an election.
Elections officials at a meeting are discussing the election-related measures in the legislation and could potentially testify in committee later Monday afternoon.
Elections administrators haven't taken a position on the legislation, but point out several challenges posed to elections administration. Those include creating ballots, programming voting equipment and administering absentee voting for two elections simultaneously.