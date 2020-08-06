Moved recently? Here's what you need to know to vote in the August primary next week.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With many Madisonians, particularly students, moving to new homes during the summer months, it can be confusing where to vote for the August primary on Tuesday.

It takes 28 days of being in a new place to establish residency for voting, but anyone who moves within 28 days of an election is still eligible to vote, the Madison City Clerk's Office said.

Voters who are not at their new apartment or house for a full 28 days ahead of an election generally vote at their old polling place. These residents are eligible to vote using their former address until they establish residency at their new place, the clerk's office said.

Returning UW-Madison or Edgewood College students can choose whether to register to vote at their parents' home address or their campus address.

"This is an individual decision," the clerk's office said.

If the student has not been in their 2020-21 school year housing for 28 days by Tuesday, they can generally use their Madison address from the 2020 spring semester to vote, the clerk's office said.

Freshmen who are 18 likely won't have be in Madison long enough to vote here on Tuesday. If they want to cast their ballot in Wisconsin's August primary, they would have to vote from their parents' address.

The clerk's office said if students are confused about whether to use their old or new address, staff at the clerk's office or in-person absentee voting sites can help. Those with questions can also contact the clerk's office at voting@cityofmadison.com or (608) 266-4601.

