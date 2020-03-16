Most Wisconsinites aboard Grand Princess cruise ship return to state

The majority of Wisconsin residents aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship where several passengers tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus have returned to their homes for self-quarantine.

Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin National Guard transported 29 Wisconsinites back to their homes early Monday morning. Two additional passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Another seven passengers remain in HHS custody in California, but plan to return to Wisconsin.

More than 3,500 people were on the Grand Princess, which had 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

None of the returning residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but will follow recommendations and continue to self-quarantine for a two-week period, according to a Monday news release.

During his declaration of a public health emergency last week, Evers announced that 30 soldiers and airmen with the Wisconsin National Guard were mobilizing to bring the residents home.

Those who returned flew into the National Guard’s Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas and were transported home in state vans. Soldiers and airmen involved in the transport will self-monitor for two weeks.

