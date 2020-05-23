Most Wisconsin state parks to return to normal operating hours on Saturday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Parks also have been open only from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and have closed on Wednesdays for maintenance since reopening earlier this month.

Group, family and indoor group campsites will remain closed through June 7. Event and shelter reservations made for dates before June 7 will be canceled and permit and reservation holders will be provided a full refund.

The DNR is reviewing the status of events, reservation and camping after June 7, but a decision has not been made, VanLanduyt said. Temporary capacity restrictions also will be put in place as needed to manage crowds.

“The DNR will continue to turn the dial on additional outdoor recreation opportunities, amenities and services at our state park system properties,” the DNR said in a statement. “Visitors are also encouraged to wear face coverings in situations where social distancing may be difficult. This may apply to outdoor spaces as well.”

Four properties remain closed: Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area, Pewit’s Nest State Natural Area, Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area and Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area.

The Rock Island State Park also will remain closed for all use including camping until July 1. The ferry service to and from the island is on hold until further notice.