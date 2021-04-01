Most Wisconsin lawmakers say they plan on getting COVID-19 vaccine

"I intend to get a vaccine. I think most Wisconsinites do," Vos told reporters. "This is where we need to persuade people, not have government mandates."

Both Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, who said he plans on getting the vaccine, and Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, who has received both doses, said it is up to individuals to decide whether to get vaccinated.

"I encourage everyone to do what they believe is best for themselves and their families," Ballweg said. "Vaccines are a personal choice that are best made in consultation with individual’s health care providers.”

Local and national public health officials, along with Evers, who was vaccinated in February, have called on elected officials to lead by example by getting vaccinated to help reach those who may be hesitant to get the vaccine.

Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said she received her first dose of the vaccine and is awaiting her second. Roys said she urges people to get the shot as soon as they're eligible, adding that those who are either silent on the issue or have publicly spoken out against the vaccine only hurt the state's efforts to quell the virus.