Most Wisconsin county, city mask requirements nonexistent or expiring

The announcements come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Thursday that says those who are fully vaccinated can shed their masks and forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities, regardless of gathering size.

Several other cities that imposed their own COVID-19 mask orders have already let them expire. Green Bay and nearby De Pere both let their citywide mask mandates expire in early May, with city officials citing an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in coronavirus cases and deaths. Rock County canceled its mask mandate on Friday, following the new CDC guidance, as did the city of Beloit, whose common council voted unanimously on Monday to terminate its public health order and mask mandate.

Outagamie County and the city of Appleton also let their mask orders expire last week, as did nearby Oshkosh.

On Tuesday, the Eau Claire city council voted to repeal the city's mask mandate, which was set to expire in June.