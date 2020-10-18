Most US clergy avoid hellfire threats over abortion politics

"We do not dismiss those who advocate for legal access to abortion as unconcerned for human life or unworthy of our respect and attention," it says.

Such stances and tones differ sharply from those offered recently by Altman and Jeffress.

"You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat," Altman said in a YouTube video, admonishing people to "repent of your support of that party and its platform or face the fires of hell." His comments were criticized by many Catholics, while endorsed by some others, such as Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Tyler, Texas, diocese.

Jeffress, the pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas and a close ally of Donald Trump, employs similarly strong language in denouncing the president's opponent.

"As long as Joe Biden and the Democratic Party continue to support unrestricted abortion for any reason and at any stage in a pregnancy, priests and pastors like myself will have no problem saying, 'Only Christians who have sold their soul to the devil would vote for Joe Biden,'" Jeffress said via email.

Jeffress' church is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation's largest Protestant denomination. Its leadership adopted a stringent anti-abortion stance nearly 40 years ago that remains in place.