More time to return absentee ballots, register to vote: Monday's election ruling explained

A federal judge is giving Wisconsin voters an extra six days to return their absentee ballots to their local clerks, extending the timeline for registering to vote online or by mail and expanding the pool of available poll workers ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
All those provisions, though, are on hold for a week under U.S. District Judge William Conley's Monday decision, a recognition of the likelihood that the move could be quickly appealed.
Still, the order signals the possibility that this key battleground state could again find itself in a situation where complete results aren't known as Election Day becomes a week-long affair, as it did in the April 7 presidential primary and spring election.
What's in the order?
Conley's ruling allows voters who return their absentee ballots by Nov. 9, or six days after the election, to still be counted as long as the ballots are postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
Typically, those ballots would need to arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The move also gives Wisconsin residents seven more days to register online or by mail to vote, pushing the Oct. 14 deadline back to Oct. 21 (though voters can also register at the polls on Election Day and in-person at their local clerk's office until Oct. 30). And it lets voters who had requested an absentee ballot but don't receive it are able to access a replacement one online between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
Conley ruled that the changes are necessary to ensure as many people as possible could cast ballots. He also cited an anticipated influx of mailed ballots that he said "will again overwhelm the [Wisconsin Elections Commission] and local officials despite their best efforts to prepare."
"Election workers’ and voters’ experiences during Wisconsin’s primary election in April, which took place at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis, have convinced the court that some, limited relief ... is again necessary to avoid an untenable impingement on Wisconsin citizens’ right to vote, including the near certainty of disenfranchising tens of thousands of voters relying on the state’s absentee ballot process," he wrote.
Further, the order allows individuals to serve as poll workers in any municipality. That breaks from the current practice in state law, which stipulates that voters have to be a resident of the county in order to work as an election official at a given locality.
What else did plaintiffs want?
The single decision, which encompassed a combined four separate lawsuits that sought different tweaks to the November election process, didn't fulfill all of the plaintiffs' demands.
For example, Conley left the state's witness signature requirement intact for those voting absentee. Under state law, a witness must observe a voter filling out their absentee ballot before signing the envelop in order for the ballot to be counted.
Other demands from plaintiffs included enjoining the existing proof-of-residency requirement, which Conley rejected, noting it's "fairly easy to satisfy," and allowing absentee ballots to be counted before Election Day to provide opportunities to address any defects and give voters a chance to fix them.
But Conley found state law already grants procedures for voters to correct errors, which typically occur on the outside of an envelope. That means, he wrote, "it need not be opened, nor must the ballot be counted for an election official to alert a voter of a witness certification error or some other defect."
How does this compare to what we saw in April?
In a ruling days before the April 7 election, Conley extended absentee voting and waived the witness requirement for those who said they were unable to get one, though the latter was undone by an appeals court the following day.
Voters were also given an extra day to request absentee ballots online, and Conley ordered that ballots received up to six days after the election were able to be counted.
His ruling, though, didn't include a postmark deadline date, nor did it explicitly say how the ballot should be received. That issue was later taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court, which decided to cut short the extended absentee voting window and require ballots be postmarked by April 7 — Election Day — to be counted.
Conley in the spring also barred the release of official election results until after the new ballot deadline he set.
But his latest ruling didn't include language prohibiting clerks from reporting results ahead of time, meaning that if it were upheld, localities could begin posting preliminary figures before all the ballots were processed six days after the election.
What's next?
Conley's decision to put his order on hold until next week gives the state and national Republican parties the ability to seek an emergency appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court.
The case could ultimately make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which now has a 5-3 conservative majority following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week.
The Wisconsin Republican Party head, Andrew Hitt, said officials are reviewing the order and determining next steps.
In the meantime, Conley in his ruling warned voters against depending on the extended deadlines until his decision is upheld.
For now, he wrote, "the court joins the WEC in urging especially new Wisconsin voters to register by mail on or before October 14, 2020, and all voters to do so by absentee ballot as soon as possible."
So far, Wisconsin voters have requested almost 1.1 million absentee ballots, which clerks began mailing out last week ahead of the Sept. 17 deadline to get ballots out to all those with asks on file. In November 2016, around 135,000 ballots were returned via mail for that presidential election.
