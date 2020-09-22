More time to return absentee ballots, register to vote: Monday's election ruling explained

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal judge is giving Wisconsin voters an extra six days to return their absentee ballots to their local clerks, extending the timeline for registering to vote online or by mail and expanding the pool of available poll workers ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

All those provisions, though, are on hold for a week under U.S. District Judge William Conley's Monday decision, a recognition of the likelihood that the move could be quickly appealed.

Still, the order signals the possibility that this key battleground state could again find itself in a situation where complete results aren't known as Election Day becomes a week-long affair, as it did in the April 7 presidential primary and spring election.

What's in the order?

Conley's ruling allows voters who return their absentee ballots by Nov. 9, or six days after the election, to still be counted as long as the ballots are postmarked on or before Nov. 3.

Typically, those ballots would need to arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day.