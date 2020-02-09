More than $432 million in farm aid paid to struggling Wisconsin farmers

“Some farmers tend not to want to deal with the government,” he said. But “once they look at their margins, they’re going to look at the program and take it.”

Ripp has hope that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will help to turn the market around for Wisconsin farmers, but others are skeptical.

No quick rebound?

Les Danielson, a third-generation farmer who started his own business in the 1990s, said he also hoped the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement would increase the market price for milk, but he didn’t see anything in the pact that outlined a plan to turn the market around for dairy products or quickly rebuild international trade relationships that were damaged by the recent tariffs.

“You don’t just suddenly get those markets back,” he said. “Operating loans are coming due and we can’t pay them back.”

Danielson said he believes Wisconsin farmers will “vote with their pocketbook” in November.

“If you haven’t done well in the past three or four years, that affects who you vote for in any election, and we haven’t done well in the past three or four years,” he said.

Von Ruden also said the trade wars will influence how Wisconsin farmers vote in November. “Farmers don’t forget things too easily,” he said.

