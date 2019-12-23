More than 18,000 Madison voters could be affected by voter purge

Some 18,000 registered voters in Madison -- or about 1 in 10 -- could be kicked off the state's voting rolls if the Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to a conservative group's request to immediately remove those who may have moved rather than wait until after the fall election.

For all of Dane County, 29,808 voters -- or about 8.5% -- have been flagged as having potentially moved, according to the most recent figures from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Madison is second only to Milwaukee in the number of registered voters potentially subject to the purge. Both cities comprise significant Democratic voting blocks.

About 35,343 registered voters in Milwaukee could see their registrations revoked if the court orders the purge. Other cities with large numbers of registered voters who could be affected include Eau Claire, Green Bay and La Crosse.

To help keep the state's voter records current and accurate, Wisconsin elections officials sent notices this fall to registered voters flagged as having potentially moved urging them to re-register at their new address or take steps to continue their registration at their current address if they didn't move.