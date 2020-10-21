More than 75,000 ballots cast in Wisconsin on first day of in-person absentee voting

Meanwhile, three other cities topped 1,000 ballots cast in-person Tuesday: Eau Claire (1,283); Kenosha (1,126); and New Berlin (1,075). The only other Dane County community in the top 10 was Sun Prairie, which logged 869 ballots and outpaced Waukesha, with 787.

Still, not all of the 1,850 municipalities in Wisconsin were able to report figures, and as of the time the report was published, only some 750 had done so.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said the process Tuesday hit some roadblocks as the statewide system used to check voter information kept timing out, "making the lines much longer than they needed to be." But she noted that it appears to be working better now.

She expected Tuesday's numbers in Madison would have been higher without the technological setbacks and the need to close the outdoor operation at Sequoya Library earlier than expected when it began to rain "and our laptops are not weatherproof."

"I'm hoping more people will be able to vote absentee in person today than were able to do so yesterday," she added. "We are at the mercy of the weather, so I hope voters are able to head to our absentee voting sites while the sun is shining."