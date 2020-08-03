More than 330,000 absentee ballots already returned ahead of next week's primary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 330,000 absentee ballots have already been returned ahead of next Tuesday's primary, more than triple the number of ballots returned before 2018's primary and quadruple that of 2016.

The surge in absentee ballots follows the record-breaking 1.3 million mail-in ballots received in the state's April presidential primary and underscores a trend of increased absentee voting among Wisconsinites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday reported that 331,097 absentee ballots had been received so far. Ballots can be received up until 8 p.m. Aug. 11, but the commission urges voters to return ballots as soon as possible to ensure they are counted. All absentee ballots are processed at the polls on election day.

“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Meagan Wolfe, the commission administrator, said in a statement. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”

Wolfe said voters are encouraged to drop off ballots at their clerk's office or a polling place on election day if they're concerned that their ballots won't arrive on time through the postal service.