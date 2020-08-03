More than 330,000 absentee ballots already returned ahead of next week's primary

More than 330,000 absentee ballots have already been returned ahead of next Tuesday's primary, more than triple the number of ballots returned before 2018's primary and quadruple that of 2016.
The surge in absentee ballots follows the record-breaking 1.3 million mail-in ballots received in the state's April presidential primary and underscores a trend of increased absentee voting among Wisconsinites during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday reported that 331,097 absentee ballots had been received so far. Ballots can be received up until 8 p.m. Aug. 11, but the commission urges voters to return ballots as soon as possible to ensure they are counted. All absentee ballots are processed at the polls on election day.
“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Meagan Wolfe, the commission administrator, said in a statement. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”
Wolfe said voters are encouraged to drop off ballots at their clerk's office or a polling place on election day if they're concerned that their ballots won't arrive on time through the postal service.
As of Monday, municipal clerks reported receiving more than 836,000 absentee ballot applications. Clerks have sent more than 821,000 ballots so far.
Just over 76,500 absentee ballots were returned in the 2016 primary, while a little more than 108,000 were returned in 2018's primary.
Wisconsin voters cast a record 1.3 million absentee ballots in the April presidential primary as many tried to avoid in-person voting during the pandemic.
Commission staff in May projected that almost 2 million voters, almost two-thirds the usual presidential election turnout, are expected to vote by mail in November.
Earlier this year, the commission approved a $2.2 million plan to send 80% of the state’s 3.4 million total registered voters a letter with a form allowing them to request an absentee ballot. Voters would only receive an actual absentee ballot if they formally request one.
