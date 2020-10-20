More than $250 million in out-of-state sales taxes to save average taxpayer about $137

"Yet the same crisis that has depressed most of the state’s economy and taxes has boosted online sales as consumers avoided stores," the forum reported. "In many states, the rise in taxes from online sales will serve to offset some of the state revenues lost due to declines at restaurants, bars, hotels, and other affected businesses."

The most recent revenue estimates are based on tax amounts reported by out-of-state filers who registered to collect taxes after the court decision. Before the decision, rate cuts for out-of-state retailers were subject to all income tax brackets, which disproportionately benefitted higher income earners.

"We are pleased the department could collect these funds from more than 9,000 remote sellers, which is up from 5,000 remote sellers previously," Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said. "I am pleased to see that the changes we made in the Marketplace legislation are delivering the most relief to those who most need it."

Under that legislation, the average household with an income of about $59,500 will see a tax cut of about $137. A previous across-the-board rate cut passed in 2017 by former Gov. Scott Walker would have saved the same household about $70. Meanwhile a household with $1 million in income will receive a tax cut of about $145, compared with more than $1,800 under the previous legislation, according to Evers.

