More than 1 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

State health officials announced on Monday that more than 1 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With more than 17% of the state's population fully vaccinated and nearly 30% with at least one dose of the vaccine, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said the state still plans to open up the vaccine to the general public on May 1, but said it's likely that general vaccinations could start sooner.

"I anticipate that very soon we’ll be making an announcement that it will be sooner than May 1," Willems Van Dijk during an online session hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com on Monday.

Willems Van Dijk said the state remains on pace to vaccinate 80% of eligible adults by July 4, but added that date could also be in flux due in part to those who may remain hesitant of the vaccine.

"That means 80% of adults have to keep raising their hands," Willems Van Dijk said. "I suspect it’s going to take us a bit longer as we continue to reach out to people who may not be the ones who want to be first in line."

